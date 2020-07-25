I chose this book to tell you about because I read it for school.
I am learning about animals. One of the animals I am learning about is a kangaroo.
This became one of my brother’s new favorite books.
This book is about a joey (a baby kangaroo) named Joey. Joey says to his mommy, “I want to hop.” When Joey meets new animals, he gets frightened and yells “Pouch!”
At the end he meets a friend like him. Read the story to find out what happens.
You can find this book online or at a local library. This book is part of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
My Mammy had this book and she gave it to me. She used to teach third grade and gives me lots of neat books.
M.G. Fowler, 8, lives and reads in Valdosta.
