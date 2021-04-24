This week, Eric Carle was one of the authors and last week he wrote the book himself. In this book, the animals tell us what they hear.
Here is one example, Lion, lion what do you hear? To find what the lion hears, you need to read this book. If you want to know what all the animals hear you need to read this book.
This is a good book for preschool to age 6. This book will teach kids about animal sounds. I bet preschools use this book.
You can find this book on Amazon and at your local library.
I hope you liked this review and will consider reading this book.
By the way … my next review is going to be done with my siblings. We are going to start writing sibling book reviews because they want to help me! I hope this excites you to hear from my two sisters and brother.
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.