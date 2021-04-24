Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 78F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.