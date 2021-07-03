This book is one of my sisters’ (we call her JoJo) favorite books. Pinkalicious has a brother named Peter.
This story takes place in Pinkalicious’s backyard in the spring. In this story, they build a fairy house for the springtime fairies.
To find out the rest of this story, you need to read this book. There are Pinkalicious TV shows and other books about Pinkalicious, and there are coloring and sticker books.
This is a great book for kids that are 3 to 6 years old.
You can find this book on Amazon or maybe at your local library.
My little sister, JoJo, recommends you read this book or buy it for someone.
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
