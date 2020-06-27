“Pets I Wouldn’t Pick” is a great book for kids in pre-K and kindergarten. My little sister chose the book for me to review this week.
This book is very funny. She names most of the animals that she does not like. My little sister’s favorite part is when she says, “I have to go to feed my octopus.”
I would get a bulldog because I like their faces. My mom will not let me have one.
You can find this book at your library or online. Check it out if you are interested in picking a new pet.
M.G. Fowler, 8, lives and reads in Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.