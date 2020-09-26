This is an awesome book because it tells about John Chapman.
Here is a fact, John Chapman planted lots of apple seeds. John Chapman’s nickname is Johnny Appleseed. Do you have a nickname?
This book is a great tall tale. A tall tale is a story that has unbelievable elements, written as it they were true and factual.
Johnny Appleseed Day is Sept 26. Eat a lot of apples or make some applesauce to celebrate. I like to eat an apple a day.
Have you been apple picking? I have been in North Georgia before. My Mammy and Big Poppy are moving to North Georgia and I will go to the apple orchards again soon.
My cat likes to type and help with my articles. Here is want he has to write.
This is an awesome book for first to third graders. You can find this book at your local library or on Amazon. I hope you enjoyed this book review.
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
