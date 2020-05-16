The book I am reviewing this week is a great book. I chose this book because it makes my Dad cry. I also like Max Lucado because my Home Church is doing a study by him. 

This book is about reminding the child that in case they ever wonder … the dad is there. 

In this story, the little baby grows up and the dad wants the kid to know Heaven is a good place. In Heaven, there is no sickness, no being hungry, no being worried, nothing bad. The dad promises the child they will be with loved ones in Heaven.

I want to tell you how you can go to Heaven. You need to accept Jesus as your savior. Read these verses in the Bible or on a Bible app. Acts 16:30-31, Ephesians 2:8-9, Act 4:12, John 5:24, Revelation 3:20 and Romans 10:9-10.

This book comes in a board book for little kids and a hardback for older children. It is a great book for all ages. You can find this book on Amazon or your local library.

 

M.G. Fowler, 8, lives in Valdosta.

