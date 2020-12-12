J is for Jesus, God’s Son.
This book tells the story of the candy cane. Have you heard it before?
They made this candy to remind us of when Jesus died on the cross for our sin. The red on the stick reminds us that Jesus died on the cross for us and the white on the stick reminds us of when he took our sin away.
You can make the candy cane look like a staff like the shepherds in the field, or you can make it look like a J for Jesus.
This book is good for kids of all ages.
Last year, we read this story at The Fellowship Home and handed out candy canes. It was a special time. You could hand out candy canes and tell the story of Jesus to your friends and family.
This book can be found at bookstores, online and maybe even in your library.
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
