This book is one of my little sister’s favorite books.
You can tell by the cover this book is all about giving a mouse a cookie. In this book, Oliver gives a mouse a cookie and if you give a mouse a cookie, he will ask for a glass of milk.
During this book, every time the mouse does one thing, it reminds him about something else.
If you like this book, I bet you will like the others by Laura Numeroff. Some of her other titles are, “If You Give a Moose a Muffin,” “If You Give a Pig a Pancake,” “If You Take a Mouse to School” and “If You Take a Mouse to the Movies.”
There is a series on Amazon Prime that puts these books into a cartoon-type show. My siblings and I like to watch them. You can find this book and others by Laura Numeroff on Amazon and in your local library.
M.G. Fowler, 8, lives in Valdosta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.