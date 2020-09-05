This is an amazing book that tells about how life was in the 1800s.
It is a great book for ages first grade and up. This book is all about life on a farm and raising colts.
There is a boy named Almanzo that wants a certain colt to raise.
I chose this book because I love working outside. You can find this book online, Amazon or at a library. It is book 2 in a series of books.
I listened to this book as an audio book but also have the paperback. I am about to start the next book “Little House on the Prairie” on audio. My sister and I like to listen to audio books together.
Do you think Almanzo got the colt he wanted from his father?
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
