This is a fabulous book. It is one of my little sister’s favorite books.
The characters are Duck and Goose. They are bird friends.
In this book, you will learn all about your colors. Duck and Goose teach colors by finding things in the world. We teach my sister her colors the same way.
There are more than 10 "Duck & Goose" books that have been written. I recommend these books for children ages 2-5. You can find "Duck & Goose" books at the library, on-line and in any bookstore.
M.G. Fowler lives and writes in Valdosta.
