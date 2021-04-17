This is an awesome book with great pictures. Eric Carle is known for his unique illustrations.
In this book, it asks if animals have mothers. Here are a few of the animals in the book. Does a lion have a mother? Does a giraffe have a mother? Does a monkey have a mother? To find out the answer you need to read this book.
This is a good book to get for your mother for Mother’s Day. It is coming up in May. This is one of my sister's favorite books.
I recommend you look at the other Eric Carle books. I also like “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?” Have you read that book?
If the bird eats the worm, I will tell you about Curious George's first day of school in my next review.
You can find this book on Amazon and at your local library. It is a common book. Your neighbor may have it also. I think is a good book for ages 2 to 10.
