This is a fabulous book. There are two reasons why I know that this book is a great book.
My friends, the Luigs, gave me this book.
I have read this devotional.
Now it is time for me to tell you more about this book. This book teaches you parts of the Bible. The first devotional in the book tells you about Genesis 1:1-19.
Genesis 1:1-19 tells about when God made the Earth. Each day of the year, you read a story and then can answer questions about what you read.
Any child older than pre-k can be able to learn from this book. You can find this book online.
M.G. Fowler, 8, lives in Valdosta.
