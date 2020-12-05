This is an awesome book. The angel (his name was Alabaster) on the tree looked like he was singing, then he came to life.
Alabaster started singing the most beautiful song. He told the boy all about the first Christmas.
Every year, the boy would hear Alabaster singing. But when he got older, he forgot about the song.
You’ll need to read the book to find out if he ever heard Alabaster sing again!
This book is written by Max Lucado, one of my dad’s (Curt Fowler) favorite book writers. Make sure you read my dad’s article.
You can find his article in the business section of the paper. You can find “Alabaster’s Song” at your local library or favorite book store.
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.