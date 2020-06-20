This is a great book that keeps kids’ attention.
My favorite part is when the Pout-Pout Fish says “Blub Bluuub Bluuuuuuub.”
The fish was always grouchy and never smiled. He didn’t think he could and that was just how he was made. When you feel like a pout-pout don’t spread it around.
He eventually realized he could be a cheery face fish. Read the story to find out what changed his attitude.
Proverbs 15:13 – A happy heart makes the face cheerful.
I think this is a great book for ages 2 to 7. You can find this book on Amazon or at your local library. This book is in hardback, paperback, kindle and audio. Lots of ways to read and listen.
M.G. Fowler, 8, lives in Valdosta.
