Sir Lancelot the Great is an amazing book. This is a great book for third grade and up.
This is an action-filled book, that is why I love this book because I love action and adventure.
This book is about knights. I love learning about knights and castles in my school this year. The main character in this book is Sir Lancelot the Great; he is fearless and brave.
During the book, Sir Lancelot got shot in his bottom with an arrow. The people who found him took him to get better. He gets better and can defend a woman at the end. He dresses up so no one recognizes him.
You can get this book online. There are plenty of books at the library about castles and knights, if you are interested like me.
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.