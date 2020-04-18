The book that I am reviewing is a great book.
Amelia Bedelia takes everything literally. Like this. When Amelia was asked to "Draw the Drapes," she took a piece of paper and drew a picture of the drapes. She was just supposed to open the drapes.
There are many other funny stories inside this book. It will keep you thinking happy thoughts.
This book is a very silly book. We laughed a lot when I read this to my siblings.
To be honest, my mom told me I had to read this book for school. I was not very excited about it. My mom kept telling me it was her favorite book growing up.
I was wrong about this book. Never judge a book by its cover. The story was awesome!
This book is great for kids who are 8-10 years old. This book is good for people that like jokes. You can find this book on Amazon or at your local library.
M.G. Fowler, 8, lives in Valdosta.
