The “Secrets Of The Vegetable Garden” is a great book. This book is a Shine-a-Light book which means you can shine a flashlight behind the pages, and it reveals hidden pictures in the garden and out of the garden.
This book teaches you how to take care of a garden or a plant. You need seeds, soil, water and sun to grow plants. Some farmers use scarecrows to scare birds away.
This book is a great book for ages 4 and up. You can find this book on Amazon or at your local library.
Do not forget to have a flashlight so you can find the hidden pictures!
M.G. Fowler, 8, lives and reads in Valdosta.
