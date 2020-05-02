This book is a history book. It is a great book that tells about the life of a God-loving man. This book was used in my school program.
George Muller lived from 1805-98. George had one child. It was a girl named Lydia.
He was married to Mary and she died. Then he married Susannah. She also passed away, so he was a widower two times. He was not lonely though because he had the Lord with him.
George did not start his life on the right path. He got into trouble, stole money and tricked his friends.
One day, he was invited to a Bible study. He had no idea what he was doing. He then turned his life around to live for the Lord.
He started not one but five orphan houses. What is an orphan? Orphans are kids who do not have parents to care for them.
George never asked for money. He just trusted God to provide for his and the orphans needs.
I learned to pray and to trust God for all my needs.
You can find this book from Sonlight, Amazon and maybe your library.
M.G. Fowler, 8, lives in Valdosta.
