This is a great book about a bluebird named Blue.
Blue is not very happy or confident. He spends too much of his day wanting to sing like the mockingbird or look like the cardinal.
Blue’s fears keep him from trying new things. He was afraid to fail.
One day a strong wind propelled Blue out of his nest and he landed on the forest floor. There he met a chipmunk that taught him not to be afraid of failing. Blue learned that failing was an opportunity to learn.
We should not be afraid.
The Bible tells us to be “anxious for nothing.” Blue’s life gets a lot better after he learns to try new things and not be afraid to fail.
This is a great book for kids 8 and older. To order the book go to kickstarter.com and search for the title.
M.G. Fowler, 8, lives in Valdosta.
