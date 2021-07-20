Lowndes: Wet, wet week coming up

VALDOSTA — Lowndes County is in for a wet, wet week.
National Weather Service forecasts show Valdosta putting up with daytime thunderstorm chances running from 60-80% through the weekend.
Several factors are colliding to make this week a wet one, said Tim Barry, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
“There’s a lot of moisture at deep levels,’” he said, “plus a lot of instability aloft.”
Normally, Valdosta has 40-50% storm chances at this time of year, Barry said.
“We have a fairly stagnant pattern” because of a lack of dry air, said Mike Doll, senior meteorologist for the private forecasting firm AccuWeather. “Storms will be popping up around noon, midday and lasting for most of the afternoon.”
Some areas may get two to four inches of rain, while other spots may get little or none, he said.
Both forecasters said there was little chance of high winds or tornadoes, with heavy rains being the biggest concern.
Valdosta is under a “marginal” risk assessment for isolated flooding through the middle of the week, according to the weather service.
High temperatures this week should climb into the low 90s by Friday, the weather service said.
