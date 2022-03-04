Lowndes welcomes new 4-H educator

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Extension has announced an addition to its team.
Emily Menno serves as Lowndes County 4-H educator, extension service representatives said in a statement.
She received a bachelor of science in agriculture with a concentration in livestock production from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in 2020.
Menno comes from Florida and has experience in many different agricultural fields with a special emphasis in cattle and citrus, representatives said.
"Having grown up in agriculture, she feels it is important to educate our youth and community about the impact it has in our society," according to the statement. "She looks forward to using her experience and skills to build many great relationships in Lowndes County."
