VALDOSTA — Tonight is Homecoming for the Lowndes Vikings (3-3, 0-1 Region 1-7A) as they face the Dunbar Tigers (3-0) – the last non-region game and the last without heavy playoff implications for the Vikings.
While the non-region games at the beginning of the season served as an opportunity for young players to play and cement a spot in the rotation, Dunbar isn’t likely to be played like an early season game.
Lowndes is coming off of a less than ideal start to region play, losing 13-6 to the rival Valdosta Wildcats (7-0) in the Winnersville Classic last week.
Despite the loss, the performance against Valdosta was one of the best defensive performances the Vikings have put on all year, and it’s something to build on against Dunbar and through the rest of region play.
Dunbar is a team who leans on the run, and specifically senior running back David Perkins Jr. Perkins Jr. has double the amount of carries than the next Tiger on the list, and over double the rushing yards.
He’s a back who knows how to take contact and turn it into extra yards, and he’s responsible for all but one of Dunbar’s touchdowns on the ground this year. Much like Lowndes, however, he’s one of three players who shares the rushing load.
Junior running back La’Viris Singleton is second in the pecking order, and responsible for Dunbar’s only other rushing touchdown. He’s more than just a back who gets the occasional carry; he’s someone who Lowndes is going to have to pay close attention to on special teams. He’s had a couple of kick returns for touchdowns on the season, and can extend plays that seem to be dead.
Third on the list for Dunbar is sophomore Kamrin Green, who the Vikings will see on both sides of the ball.
Offensively, Green is the third running back, who can take it for long runs as he did in Dunbar’s win against their rival North Fort Myers. Defensively, he plays strong safety, although with Dunbar’s strong defensive line he doesn’t see much action in the secondary.
Containing Dunbar’s running game is going to be key for Lowndes, especially with a physical back like Perkins Jr. As mentioned before, Lowndes is coming off of a spectacular defensive performance against a Valdosta offense who had put up 221 points through six games before scoring only 13 in the Winnersville Classic.
A defense led by seniors like Jayden Battle, Jason Reynolds, and Mekhi Crawford paired with younger players like sophomores Austin Williford and Johnny Bebo will make it tough not only for the Dunbar running game, but their passing game as well.
Senior quarterback Landon Winterbottom is one who can drop the ball right in his receivers’ pocket, so the Lowndes defensive backs will need to play very close to avoid getting burned on deep balls. Winterbottom will also allow his receivers to make a play on the ground, often throwing it to someone posted up on a curl or in the flat when the deep play isn’t there.
Sometimes, the ball has too much hang time on his deep passes and he’s not particularly dangerous throwing on the run, and that’s where Lowndes is going to have to come up with big plays.
At times, the Lowndes defense has had trouble containing quarterbacks – allowing them to extend drives even after the offensive line has been broken through.
Winterbottom’s receiver of choice is senior Anthony Benjamin, who is the most popular target by far. He has 18 receptions on the year for 214 yards and two touchdowns. He can also be seen on special teams, another dangerous player for Lowndes to keep an eye on.
Dunbar has weapons as most teams Lowndes has played so far this season, and will serve as another test before they head into the region gauntlet next week.
Kickoff for tonight’s game is scheduled for 8 p.m. at Martin Stadium.
