VALDOSTA – Polls were steady on Election Day, Nov. 3, but they weren’t as busy as poll workers expected.
Still, 2020 voter turnout beat the 2016 election in Lowndes County.
Taking into account only the numbers for the presidential election, according to Politico, Lowndes had a 2016 total of 36,813 votes – 21,308 votes for then Republican candidate Donald J. Trump, 14,614 for then Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and 891 votes for then Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson.
In the 2020 presidential election, there were 45,890 votes cast – 25,520 votes for President Trump (Rep.), 19,832 votes for Democratic candidate Joe Biden and 538 for Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s website at the end of the week.
Lowndes County 2020 voter turnout increased by 24.7% from the 2016 numbers. Republican votes increased by 19.8% and Democratic votes increased by 35.7%
Only libertarian votes decreased, by 39.6%.
Mike Hairr, the Lowndes County Precinct 5 poll manager, said early voting numbers are the real record breakers.
Having worked the south Lowndes precinct in both 2016 and 2020, Hairr said the ebb, flow and voters seen on Election Day 2020 were superior to the prior presidential election, but with a caveat.
“It was a little more than usual but I expected a lot more than usual,” he said. “The reason why is because so many people voted absentee and then so many people voted early. They took advantage of the three-week window.”
Still, the polls were steady.
By the time Hairr opened Precinct 5, the Rainwater Conference Center on Norman Drive, at 7 a.m., 30 people were waiting outside the doors.
That marked an initial rush but it had died to a steady flow by the time the hour was out. By 6 p.m., Precinct 5 had about 900 votes cast with lines forming and dissipating every five minutes.
“It’s been relatively smooth,” Hairr said.
Precinct 3 Poll Manager Rockney Carter had a similar view of Election Day. His precinct, Northside Baptist Church, garnered voters in spurts. The longest waiting time was less than 15 minutes at any time.
“To that, I just want to compliment the team because everyone did everything they could to pull together and process people so they could get in and out as quickly as possible,” Carter said.
There weren’t too many issues throughout the day either. Much like the early voting process, poll workers had to dispel misinformation, but there was the added task of handling people voting out of precinct or state. The only difference from precinct voters is out-of-state and out-of-precinct voters had to vote provisionally – a paper ballot.
“Some folks who normally vote here didn’t think about their precinct being split and when we offered them the choice of either going to their precinct or staying here to vote, many folks stayed here to vote provisionally,” Carter said.
Provisional numbers rose higher than expected.
Totaled, Precinct 3 handled about 1,200 voters by about 6:30 p.m.
“We were expecting it to be a higher number – we staffed for a higher number – but I think that also matriculated to us being able to move them through faster,” he said.
Lowndes County Elections Supervisor Deb Cox said advanced voting numbers were the standout this election cycle. Lowndes had 36,453 early voters by the end of day Oct. 30.
To Cox, the number shows a shift in people’s thoughts on voting.
Advanced voting is infinitely easier, she said.
“You have seven days a week, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., for three weeks and you can come at your convenience,” Cox said. “On Election Day, you have one day (and) you have to go to a specific location.”
That’s often inconvenient because a voter’s precinct is based on their residence, not where they work or where they might be when they feel like voting.
Cox said she isn’t trying to voter shame, adding it’s patriotic choosing to vote or not – that’s everyone’s right.
“My concept is if you want to vote, we’re going to make sure you have access as easy as possible, as swift as possible and to make sure your vote counts,” she said. “If you don’t want to vote, that’s entirely your right.”
The Lowndes County Elections office had about 500 or so provisional ballots to count, which it started doing Thursday morning.
Each ballot is evaluated independently to see if it can be counted. Eligible ballots are counted and scanned, Cox said.
Nov. 6 marked the deadline for filing military ballots.
