VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported a COVID-19-related death again Friday, increasing the confirmed death toll to 140 since the start of the pandemic, according to public health officials.
Lowndes added five virus cases again Friday, pushing the total confirmed COVID-19 cases to 7,721 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Antigen positive cases stood at 4,772 – an increase of four from the day prior, probable deaths at 65 and hospitalizations at 375, according to the GDPH.
South Georgia Medical Center has reported 288 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The hospital has 15 confirmed positive patients within its care, an increase of three from the prior day. It reports 1,516 confirmed positive patients discharged.
Continuing its efforts to vaccinate the public, SGMC reports vaccinating 28,950 individuals so far.
