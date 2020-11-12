VALDOSTA – Georgia saw a rise in its graduation rate with both Lowndes County Schools and Valdosta City Schools reporting increased graduation numbers.
The Georgia Department of Education reported the 2020 graduation rate reached an all-time high of 83.8%. The rate in 2019 was 82%.
Georgia's graduation rate has increased by 14.1 percentage points since 2012, with steady increases each year, according to the state education department.
The state reported 105 Georgia school districts and 230 schools recorded graduation rates at or above 90%. Twenty-nine districts and 89 schools recorded rates at or above 95%.
Lowndes High School's Class of 2020 had a graduation rate of 94.1% which is the fourth consecutive year the school exceeded a 90% graduation rate, according to school officials.
With an enrollment of approximately 3,000 students in 2020, Lowndes High was the tenth largest high school in the state of Georgia and had the second highest graduation rate of the 10 schools.
“The LHS graduation rate is a reflection of the dedication of the teachers, administrators and support personnel at Lowndes High School as well as the entire school system,” LHS Principal LeAnne McCall said. “Without question, educators worked tirelessly last spring to meet the needs of students in the midst of unprecedented challenges. Collectively, our educators did whatever was necessary to make sure the LHS students, especially the seniors, ended the school year on a positive note.”
Valdosta High School's graduating class of 2020 also rose above the state average. Valdosta's 2020 four-year cohort grad rate was 90.47% and the five-year rate was 87.43% for a combined rate of 88.95%.
