Lowndes, Valdosta host 9/11 memorial ceremony

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County and City of Valdosta officials will host a memorial ceremony that will pay tribute to those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.
"This will be the 20-year anniversary and Moody Air Force Base will participate in a fly-over following the ceremony," city, county officials said in a joint statement.
The ceremony is scheduled a day early – 10:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at the Lowndes County Historic Courthouse square, officials said.
The public is invited and the ceremony will be live streamed on the city/county Facebook pages.
