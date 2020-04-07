VALDOSTA – Signs reading “We Appreciate You” are now seen at small businesses and agencies operating on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to a joint effort.
City of Valdosta and Lowndes County officials took time last week to plant these signs – dubbed with the hashtag #togetherwearebetter – at fire stations, police departments, public works departments and the utility department.
They were also given to Raisin’ Cane, the Lowndes County Emergency Communication Center, farmers markets, Department of Public Health South Health District, banks, restaurants, pharmacies, The Valdosta Daily Times and other organizations.
Paige Dukes, Lowndes County clerk and public information officer, said the campaign stemmed from a challenge by Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter.
“The signs are a way to communicate what we can’t through a hug or handshake,” she said. “You are appreciated, and we will all get through this together.”
Officials hope entrepreneurs and their employees enter their workplace each morning being reminded that Valdosta appreciates them, said Ashlyn Johnson, city public information officer.
A lot of business owners have reinvented their operations to adjust to recent times, she said.
Johnson called small businesses the community’s lifeline as they provide support to the city and its residents.
“Right now, they need us more than ever,” she said. “It is our turn to support them.”
The signs given to front-line employees, such as hospital medical staff and public safety officials, show gratitude for long hours and hard work during the pandemic, she said.
Dukes said she believes front-line workers are risking their personal health and safety to care for the community. The sacrifice they give is a debt that cannot be repaid, she said.
“There are so many local businesses, restaurants and service providers that are working hard to provide for citizens,” she said. “Their ability to adapt and overcome will be the foundation upon which our community restores. We wanted them to know that they are appreciated.”
