VALDOSTA – The Lowndes Vikings (5-5, 1-3 Region 1-7A) will be facing one of their toughest tests to date in a first round matchup against the Carrollton Trojans (10-0, 4-0 Region 2-7A) Saturday night.
Last week’s loss to Camden County (7-3, 3-1 Region 1-7A) solidified Lowndes’ spot as the fourth seed in Region 1, meaning they have to face the first seed in Region 2, Carrollton.
Finishing as a bottom seed also means the Vikings have to go on the road in the first round, so they will be making the four-and-a-half hour trip to Grisham Stadium.
Lowndes is 0-3 in away games, losing to opponents like East Coweta, Colquitt County, and Camden County — each of these teams also in the playoffs.
Colquitt County is the only nationally-ranked opponent they’ve played on the road, also the best by far according to MaxPreps rankings who has the Packers ranked as the 23rd best team in the nation. Carrollton is nearly 40 spots down the list, ranked as the 61st best team in the country.
One thing Carrollton has in common with Colquitt County is their deadly passing attack, something the Lowndes defense has struggled with throughout the season. The big difference with Carrollton is the number of weapons that freshman quarterback Julian Lewis has to work with.
Carrollton has six receivers with double-digit receptions on the year, five of which have four or more touchdowns.
The most popular target for Lewis is junior tight end Caleb Odom who has 38 receptions for 645 yards and 10 touchdowns. The jumbo size 6-6, 215-pound tight end has offers from several Division 1 colleges, including Kentucky, Clemson, and South Carolina. He’s also coming off of a five-reception, 112-yard, two-touchdown performance in a victory against Campbell.
Senior receiver Takare Lipscomb has the second most yards on the team. The Arkansas State commit has 30 receptions for 556 yards and six touchdowns. Lipscomb has remained relatively quiet the last two games, but he’s shifty and knows how to find open space, something that may give the Lowndes secondary trouble.
Junior athlete Bryce Hicks is maybe the most versatile weapon in Carrollton’s arsenal, and touches the ball more than anyone else. Most of his touches come on the ground, where he’s had 164 carries for 1077 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also leads the team in receptions with 41, and has gone for 394 yards and five touchdowns through the air.
On the ground he has the speed to beat linebackers outside as well as the agility to navigate through narrow lanes, and through the air he does a good job keeping possession of the football when facing contact. Hicks has offers from Eastern Michigan, Liberty and others.
Then there’s the man behind it all, Julian Lewis. The 6-1, 175-pound quarterback has offers from a slew of Power 5 teams, including Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and other schools. He’s thrown for 2,599 yards, 34 touchdowns and eight interceptions on the season.
“He’s a very, very good quarterback, probably one of the top recruits we’ve faced all year,” Lowndes head coach Zach Grage said. “He’s very poised, I think Coach King does a great job of preparing him and keeping things simple. He can definitely go win a game for them.”
He’s got the arm to burn Lowndes over the top, and mostly does a good job of placing the ball exactly where his receivers need it to be. He’s run 11 times for 67 yards on the season too, but often isn’t required to with his passing prowess and number of weapons.
Lowndes kicks off at Carrollton Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
