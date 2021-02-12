Lowndes traffic stops result in drug arrests

VALDOSTA — A number of people were arrested in the last few days on drug charges while driving through Lowndes County on Interstate 75, the sheriff’s office said Friday.
Three seizures netted $600,000 of illegal narcotics and between $40,000-$50,000 of currency, a statement from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office said.
• Wednesday, deputies stopped a vehicle for a registration violation and operating with no headlights, which resulted in the recovery of nearly eight pounds of marijuana and more than three pounds of THC-laced edibles, the statement said. Nearly $50,000 in marijuana and THC edibles were enroute from Michigan to Daytlona, Fla., according to the statement. Laurie Hardway, 55, and Paula Sue Taylor, 47, both of Addison, Mich., are charged with felony possession of a sSchedule I substance and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, the sheriff’s office said. • Also Wednesday, deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction. The stop resulted in a chase where a "pursuit intervention technique" was used to end the chase, the statement said. A total of 112 grams of marijuana and five bundles of money, valued in excess of $40,000, were recovered, authorities said. Tony Jerome Henry, 28, and Jeremy Tims, 31, both of Tampa, Fla., were arrested; Henry is charged with felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, obstruction of an officer, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act — possession with intent to distribute, possession of tools for commission of a crime and several traffic violations, while Tims is charged with VGCSA – possession with intent to distribute and possession of tools for commission of a crime, jail booking documents show.• Thursday, a vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation; during the stop ,45 pounds of marijuana, 3.8 pounds or 400 psilocybin (mushrooms) candy bars and 250 THC vials were recovered, the statement said. Jason Greer, 45, of New Orleans is charged with two violations of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, including trafficking in illegal drugs, jail records show.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
