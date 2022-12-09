VALDOSTA – With her scholarship offers whittled down to Kennesaw State and Georgia Southern, Lowndes track and field star Kaylan McConnehead signed her letter of intent with Kennesaw State Thursday afternoon in the Lowndes Performing Arts Center.
“It was a long, stressful recruiting process, but I’m glad I came out of it with the best decision for me,” McConnehead said. “All the people that came, I’m really and truly appreciate it. They really played a part in me getting to this part of my life and just to see all of them in one place means a lot.
“I really respect all of my coaches and I appreciate them a lot and I know that they’re proud of me getting here. I’m going to continue to work hard for them.”
Deciding between becoming an Owl or an Eagle was not an easy decision, but McConnehead ultimately found she felt a greater sense of home at KSU.
“I’m originally from part of Atlanta so when I stepped on the campus, it just...it felt like home to me,” McConnehead said. “There were a lot of innovative and modern facilities and they had the best facilities for me. Just outside of track – I’ll spend a lot of time at the track but also my life outside the track and opportunities for my career as well impressed me and I just found they would be the best place for me to start.”
McConnehead, who plans to major in biology at KSU, came away impressed with how the Owls’ track and field program prepares its athletes and the high standards they set for student-athletes.
Coming from a perennial 7A powerhouse and now a reigning state champion at Lowndes, McConnehead fell in love easily.
“I feel like it’s how they work their athletes,” McConnehead said when asked what sold her on the KSU track program. “Overall, just the atmosphere and the standard that they have for each athlete. I feel like they really work hard in getting each athlete to that without trying to interfere with their school. They work really well with that and making sure that they’re not only a good athlete on the track but a good person outside of that as well.”
McConnehead continued, “They’re a lot of different people at Lowndes. They’re a lot of different cultures, different problems that I may encounter because it’s such a huge school. I feel like since I’ve been exposed to that here, it’s helped me realize that I’m gonna be well-prepared once I get out of here.
“The coaches at the college level, they have high expectations for me and I feel like now I’m working on meeting them so once I get to the next level, it won’t be as stressful or as hard on me because I haven’t had those expectations before. I’ve always had high expectations while I’m here.”
McConnehead heads into her senior season with the Vikings looking to lead the team to back-to-back state titles.
A two-sport athlete in track and field and volleyball, McConnehead is one of the most decorated athletes to ever play at Lowndes.
From the middle blocker position, McConnehead helped lead Vikings volleyball to a 26-13 record this season and a region title in 2021.
On the track, she’s a two-time Georgia 7A Triple Jump state champion, a 4x100 and 4x400 relay state champion.
The 5-foot-8 senior is also an Adidas All-American and a Track & Field News All-American in the 4x400 relay.
“It’s a shift. It’s a hard shift,” McConnehead said of being a two-sport athlete. “I have to focus on where I’m at in that time and then work on what I need to work on for that and not try to be too worried about what’s coming next because there’s always something next.
“I try to make a goals list and meet those goals for that season and then move on to the next season and just talk to my coaches if I’m feeling stressed or feeling any type of way and get everything worked out with myself and I feel like it just works better that way.”
With McConnehead’s signing, Lowndes track and field coach Joseph Robinson is sending another student-athlete to a Division I school – joining track standout Kaniya Johnson, who signed with Florida State last year.
“It means a lot to me, especially to have a kid that you started with in high school to be able to go to the next level and have an opportunity to be a part of the track program,” Robinson said. “It makes me feel like what we’re doing at Lowndes High School is really working and the kids are buying in and they’re putting in the work to get the job done.”
What makes McConnehead such a special athlete, Robinson said, is her ability to be dynamic all over the track. Not only is she versatile, but McConnehead’s mentality makes her a fierce competitor.
“She has the ability to run short sprints, do long sprints and she’s also a jumper so she can pretty much do almost anything on the track besides maybe throwing the shot,” Robinson said. “But if she wants to be a hurdler when she gets to college, she has the mindset to where she can do it. If she only wants to be a jumper, she can do that as well. Any task I’ve always given her, she’s always accepted it and trusted me the entire time and she was able to come through and be really good at it. That’s what I’ve always enjoyed about her is that she’s always had that ‘I can’ attitude and it was never to where ‘I don’t think I can do it,’ it was always ‘What can I do to make sure I can do it?’”
Robinson’s goal for his Vikings this season is to not only repeat as region champions for the ninth consecutive season, but to repeat as state champions in Class 7A.
“The girls have been working quite a bit during weightlifting – getting stronger, trying to get faster,” Robinson said. “This season for her, pretty much, she has to be our bell cow again and do the exact same events she’s been doing but get better at those events also. I demand more out of my girls every single year, especially when they show me what they can do.
“She knows what the expectations are so hopefully she can rise to that occasion. We have the pressure off of her now since she’s already committed to a school and she’s signed. Now she can just compete and not have to worry about getting a certain mark just to get into school.”
The newest KSU commit also has lofty personal goals for herself this season – most coveted, she wants to become the Triple Jump queen at Lowndes in her senior season.
“I really want to break our school record in the triple jump,” McConnehead said of her goals for the upcoming track and field season. “I really believe I can if I just work hard and don’t get too down on myself because I am really hard on myself. I feel like if I just let my practice and my coaching take the lead and just trust in the process, I’ll be perfectly fine.”
In her four years with the Vikings, McConnehead has learned much about herself in her journey as a two-sport student-athlete.
Having competed under Robinson’s tutelage her entire career, McConnehead has learned that limitations are acceptable, but excuses are not.
“No excuses,” McConnehead said. “Nothing that’s worth it is easy. Putting in the work, not only in practice but outside of practice and learning that just because you fail doesn’t mean you can’t succeed again. I also learned to not be too hard on yourself and to believe in yourself because that has to come first and also being in tune with who you are and your morals. For me, I pray a lot so once I drift away from that, things kind of start to shift. Having a coach where you have someone to go talk to and it’s OK to ask for help.”
In addition to her coaches, McConnehead also gets obvious support from her father, Steve.
Steve, who serves as an assistant baseball coach at crosstown rival Valdosta High School, was a college athlete as well.
Seeing his daughter follow in similar footsteps as a student-athlete, Steve said, makes him proud because of not only how the journey began but where it will take his daughter from here.
“Man, I tell you what, it for sure brings back a lot of memories of the journey, all the ups and downs we went through,” Steve said. “To see it come to this point of the journey, I’m just blessed and shocked and amazed and very excited for her.”
When asked if he had any input in his daughter’s college decision, Steve admits he left the decision almost entirely up to her.
Steve reveals that while he knew what questions to ask on recruiting visits as a former college athlete, he stood in the background and let Kaylan “ask the questions and find out what’s important to her and make sure she stayed true to that regardless of the situation she was in at the time.”
Given what Kaylan has accomplished already with her senior season left to compete, Steve was asked how her legacy registers with him as her biggest supporter.
“I was thinking about that the other day and I was more so saying, ‘Man, this should at least get her to a point where she can relax and just enjoy her senior year,” Steve said, echoing the same thought as Robinson. “Now, her school has already been selected. She knows where she’s going. She can actually relax and concentrate on just jumping and enjoying her senior year. I think I’ll see that difference. Her sophomore and junior year was more of a stress. Everything was so intense every meet but now we should see a more relaxed Kaylan.”
When all is said and done for Kaylan McConnehead at Lowndes High School, she said she will cherish the life lessons and the relationships she’s cultivated within the Viking family.
“Being a Viking means a lot to me,” McConnehead said. “The culture and the overall population of the school is just so filled with pride and they’re all supportive in their own ways and they all are here working for a goal. I’ll miss that most, just having that support system I know I can lean back on.
“The networking and the relationships I’ve built down here, they’ve all invested in me and I’ve been able to return that whether it be if I win something or in other categories of my life. I’ll definitely miss that most because these people have built my foundation for me.”
