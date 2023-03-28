VALDOSTA – The Lowndes High track and field teams emerged victorious in the Harmon Invitational Saturday morning.
The Vikings hosted the tournament and held their own on their turf as the girls dominated with a 185 team score, besting second-place Monroe (78) and third-place Valdosta (75). Windermere (74) and Westover (63.5) rounded out the top five. The boys took first-place with a 106.5 team score, edging out second-place Veterans (100.5) for the win. Vidalia (76.5), Carver Columbus (69.5) and Windermere (44) rounded out the top five. Valdosta’s boys finished ninth with a team score of 30.
Girls 100 Meter Dash
1. Kaedreon Thomas, Lowndes 12.74
2. Madison Mitchell, Westover 12.77
3. Tranira Booker, Valdosta 12.84
Girls 200 Meter Dash
1. Tranira Booker, Valdosta 26.53
2. Gabriella Clarke, Veterans 26.58
3. Madison Mitchell, Westover 26.59
Girls 400 Meter Dash
1. Marianna Wright, Monroe 56.10 7 10
2. Kendall Johnson, Lowndes 59.46 7 8
3. Trinity Hunter, Lowndes 59.83
4. My’Asia Howard, Valdosta 1:00.10
Girls 800 Meter Run
1. Sarah Head, Lee County 2:21.25
2. Kendall Johnson, Lowndes 2:23.00
3. Eve Craig, Monroe 2:30.84
Girls 1600 Meter Run
1. Ava Lack, Windermere 5:46.98
2. Madeleine Empric, Windermere 5:47.18
3. Ella Burnett Valwood 5:54.92
4. Lillie Rohrbach, Lowndes 6:01.02
Girls 3200 Meter Run
1. Ava Lack, Windermere 12:36.04
2. Lillie Rohrbach, Lowndes 12:51.95
3. Charlotte Dudek, Windermere 13:33.31
4. Ashley Arizmendi Lowndes 13:51.00
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
1. Tyler Washington, Windermere 16.33
2. Kendall Johnson, Lowndes 16.51
3. Ricoria Winchester, Monroe 17.23
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
1. Marianna Wright, Monroe 44.44
2. Sarah Head, Lee County 45.06
3. Kaedreon Thomas, Lowndes 48.40
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
1. Westover ‘A’ 49.10
2. Veterans ‘A’ 49.28
3. Bradwell Institute ‘A’ 49.48
4. Valdosta ‘A’ 49.66
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
1. Monroe ‘A’ 1:45.23
2. Bradwell Institute ‘A’ 1:45.78
3. Veterans ‘A’ 1:46.12
4. Westover ‘A’ 1:46.78
5. Valdosta ‘A’ 1:47.75
6. Lowndes ‘A’ 1:47.81
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
1. Lowndes ‘A’ 4:04.34
2. Monroe ‘A’ 4:07.01
3. Lee County ‘A’ 4:20.24
4. Valdosta ‘A’ 4:21.19
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
1. Windermere ‘A’ 10:33.98
2. Valdosta ‘A’ 11:15.93
3. Westover ‘A’ 11:19.68
4. Lowndes ‘A’ 11:43.68
Girls High Jump
1. Ta’tyana Anderson, Bradwell Institute 5-04.00
2. Ariyah Davis, Lowndes 5-04.00
3. Trinity Hunter, Lowndes 5-04.00
4. Tyler Washington, Windermere 5-00.00
5. Aniyah Bradfield, Valdosta 5-00.00
Girls Pole Vault
1. Ayanna Davis, Lowndes 8-00.00
2. Kaleece Williams, Lowndes 8-00.00
3. Natalie Chastain, Lowndes 7-06.00
4. Kayla Newton, Tift County 7-06.00
5. Kori Campbell, Valdosta 7-06.00
Girls Long Jump
1. Kaylan McConnehead Lowndes 18-01.50
2. Jailah Lee, Veterans 17-10.50
3. Rayven Thurston, Westover 17-08.00
4. Jacoria Leonard, Bradwell Institute 17-07.00
5. Makiyah Brewton, Valdosta 17-06.75
6. Liberty Bell, Lowndes 16-03.50
Girls Triple Jump
1. My’Asia Howard, Valdosta 38-10.00
2. Kaylan McConnehead, Lowndes 37-06.50
3. Taylor Singleton, Westover 36-02.50
Girls Shot Put
1. Bailee Williams, Tift County 38-03.00
2. Shayla Bennett, Vidalia 34-04.00
3. Shandrae Savage, Monroe 33-04.00
4. Kailyn Floyd, Carver Columbus 32-10.00
5. Lindsey Tabor, Lowndes High J32-10.00
Girls Discus Throw
1. Janiyah McKeithen, Lowndes 112-04
2. Jailyne Sirmans, Valdosta 108-10
3. Shandrae Savage, Monroe 95-03.50
Boys 100 Meter Dash
1. Tyran Jacobs, Vidalia 11.17
2. Jacarre’ Fleming, Lowndes 11.20
3. Austin Davis, Dougherty 11.22
Boys 400 Meter Dash
1. Jozef Miesak, Windermere 49.94
2. Mohamed Traore, Carver Columbus 50.24
3. Kaeron Thomas, Lowndes 50.41
Boys 800 Meter Run
1. Tayshawn Storto-Shell. Veterans 2:03.48
2. Trevor Gebhart, Tift County 2:03.93
3. Sedrick Roundtree. Monroe 2:04.16
4. Johnny Bradshaw, Thomas County Central 2:05.35
5. Matthew Miller, Lowndes 2:06.18
Boys 1600 Meter Run
1. Ethan Burnett, Valwood 4:47.31
2. Mitchell Westlund, Veterans 4:47.76
3. Toshiya Bass, Lowndes 4:48.34
Boys 3200 Meter Run
1. Walker Elrod. Grace Christian 10:19.91
2. Tim Ellis, Lee County 10:26.70
3. Toshiya Bass, Lowndes 10:39.16
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
1. Mohamed Diaby, Carver Columbus 14.76
2. Caleb Harvey, Veterans 15.24
3. Nahvie Berry, Vidalia 15.67
4. Noah Fernandez, Lowndes 15.81
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
1. Darris Roberts Valdosta 39.48
2. Mohamed Diaby, Carver Columbus 40.22
3. Caleb Harvey, Veterans 42.26
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
1. Veterans ‘A’ 41.81
2. Lowndes ‘A’ 42.68
3. Carver Columbus ‘A’ 42.80
4. Valdosta ‘A’ 43.03
5. Vidalia ‘A’ 43.65
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay
1. Veterans ‘A’ 1:28.46
2. Valdosta ‘A’ 1:29.30
3. Carver Columbus ‘A’ 1:29.82
4. Vidalia ‘A’ 1:30.25
5. Bradwell Institute ‘A’ 1:31.08
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
1. Veterans ‘A’ 8:29.69
2. Lowndes ‘A’ 8:50.94
3. Tift County ‘A’ 8:59.97
4. Windermere ‘A’ 9:00.96
5. Lee County ‘A’ 9:04.28
Boys High Jump
1. Isaiah Rayner, Westover 6-05.00
2. Robert Fulton, Lowndes 6-02.00
T-3. Jordan Houston, Lee County 5-10.00(5)
Everett Green, Colquitt County 5-10.00
Tejh Simon, Veterans 5-10.00
6 Rashaud Adams, Lowndes J5-10.00 (3)
7. Kamron Jackson, Lowndes J5-10.00 (2)
8. Jamir Bradley, Valdosta J5-10.00 (1)
Boys Pole Vault
1. Luke Ellenback, Windermere 13-06.00
2. Cole Levidiotis, Lowndes 12-06.00 (8)
3. Camerin Rigdon, Lowndes 12-06.00 (6)
Boys Triple Jump
1. Isaiah Rayner, Westover 46-02.50
2. Brandon Beasley, Vidalia 45-05.75
3. Charlie Porter, Valdosta 44-06.25
Boys Discus Throw
1. Bryson Wilson, Cook 154-05
2. James Young, Lowndes 143-08
3. Melik Williams, Cairo 131-03.50
4. O’Shea Brooks, Lowndes 130-08
