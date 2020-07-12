VALDOSTA – Lowndes County school system plans for teachers to return to work Monday, Aug. 3, and students Friday, Aug. 7 for the 2020-21 school year, school officials said in a statement released last week.
Lowndes County Schools will offer face-to-face and virtual options, school officials said; however, specific details will be released July 21.
"Again, the safety of our students and staff members is always our top priority," school officials said.
