Lowndes teacher named Rising Star

VALDOSTA – Lindsey Martin, instructional technology specialist, Lowndes County Schools, has been chosen as a Georgia Educational Technology Conference Georgia Rising Star Educator for 2019.
"This was a highly competitive process, and Lindsey is one of only five educators chosen," school officials said. "The GaETC Rising Star Educator Award is intended to recognize an emerging leader in Georgia K-12 schools whose record reflects ongoing and exceptional growth in the field of education and a passion for technology integration that transforms learning for students, fellow teachers and/or the community of educators at large."
Martin will be recognized during the opening session of the GaETC Conference in November. GaETC Rising Star Educators have been scheduled to present as featured speakers, too.
"We are very excited that Lindsey will be recognized as one of the inaugural winners of the Georgia Rising Star Educator Award," school officials said.
