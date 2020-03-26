Lowndes tax commissioner closes office

VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Tax Commissioner’s office and drive-through will be closed to the public effective March 24 until further notice.
“We remain dedicated to serving the public during this period of time," Tax Commissioner Rodney Cain said in a statement. "Our staff will be working to return phone calls, return emails and process mail and renewals as efficiently as possible. Our phone number is (229) 671-2579. Documents may be submitted in the dropbox at the drive-through in our back parking lot at 300 N. Patterson St.”
He encourages taxpayers to utilize online services as part of the recommendations for social distancing. For online services, visit www.lowndescountytax.com.
Online services include:
• Property tax payments.
• Mobile home tax payments.
• Pay insurance fines.
• Change address.
• Cancel or replace registration.
• Renew registration.
• Get an estimate of TAVT or Ad Valorem taxes.
• Look up information such as vehicle information, title status, insurance status, registration status and prestige plate inquiry.
“We regret any inconvenience to our community and will make every effort to service our taxpayers, while at the same time keeping you, our staff and those around us safe," Cain said. "We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.