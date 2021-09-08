Lowndes taps $11.6M in road funds

VALDOSTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation recently awarded a total of 26 projects, valued at approximately $105,438,826, including a project for Lowndes County.
The Lowndes project received the second largest contract at approximately $11.64 million, state officials said in a statement.
The contract was awarded to Reames and Son Construction Company to widen and reconstruct 2.699 miles of Lake Park Bellville Road from State Route 7 to Interstate 75/SR 401 in Lowndes County.
The largest single investment, valued at approximately $26 million, was awarded to Oxford Construction Company, state officials said. The reconstruction project will widen 3.784 miles of State Route 133 from north of SR 112 to north of South County Line Road in Dougherty and Worth counties.
These contracts, along with five other widening and reconstruction contracts, represent 45% or approximately $42 million of the awarded funds.
The remaining 55% is allotted for bridge rehabilitation and replacement, safety and resurfacing projects at various locations throughout the state. Safety contracts include roundabout construction and pavement marking upgrades at various locations statewide.
Information on schedules, lane closures and detours will be available in advance of construction activities taking place, state officials said.
Contractors and consultants, including disadvantaged business enterprises, registered small businesses and veteran-owned small businesses interested in bidding on projects or performing work must prequalify with Georgia DOT.
To learn more, visit http://www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Business/Prequalification/PrequalContractors.
Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways.
"We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs," state transportation officials said in a statement. "And we help local governments maintain their roads."
