Lowndes tackles discolored water

VALDOSTA — Lowndes County is following up on a report of discolored water in the Bemiss area, officials said Thursday.
A resident of north Lowndes County reached out to The Valdosta Daily Times Thursday saying she had discolored water Thursday, a day after receiving a public notification letter about drinking water contaminants in the Spring Creek water system.
The letter, a copy of which was sent to The Times, says that water samples showed higher-than-allowed levels of TTHM — “total trihalomethane” — and HAA5 — haloacetic acids during the first quarter of 2021. Both TTHM and HAA5 are disinfectant byproducts, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
The discolored water was the result of dry conditions which can cause aquifer changes that affect the look of the water and the amount of water used for irrigation, which can cause sediment issues, according to a statement from Lowndes County.
The letter states that residents need not boil water and do not need other water supplies, and that corrective actions are being taken.
“Depending on the time of year and circumstances this is completely normal, “said Meghan Barwick, Lowndes County’s public information officer.
The contaminants and the discolored water were separate incidents, said County Manager Paige Dukes.
Lowndes County Utilities is currently doing additional flushing to resolve these issues and the water is safe to drink, she said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
