Lowndes sweeps season series against Richmond Hill

VALDOSTA — The Lowndes Vikings (8-9, 3-0 Region 1-7A) have gotten back on track, now winners of three straight after sweeping the season series against the Richmond Hill Wildcats (6-12, 0-3 Region).
Last Tuesday night, they won 10-0 in Richmond Hill and Friday night, they won 9-7 and 13-2 in a double header.
The offense was some of the best Lowndes has shown so far this season, as indicated by some of their highest scores to date.
The second game of Friday’s doubleheader saw Lowndes put up 13 runs and nine hits in only five innings — their highest score of the season.
Senior Qrey Lott, recently committed to Northwest Florida State College, played a big role offensively and defensively in the wins.
The center fielder made several key catches in game one as Richmond Hill tried to make a comeback, single handedly closing out a couple of innings.
He was responsible for a great deal of offense in both games, highlighted by a pair of home runs in game two.
Though Lott wasn’t the only one making plays on the plate, and head coach Ryan Page made sure to call attention to that.
“Qrey is a special kid, a special player. He’s been doing it all year, to this point he’s been our best baseball player.” Page said. “In the outfield and obviously hitting, offensively he’s been very very instrumental in our success at the plate so far.”
“But it was nice tonight to see several guys barrels some baseballs,” Page continued. “Cooper Melvin had a really really big night with the three home runs. I think he only got out once. We had several guys that just came in and had a really big night. We had guys that barreled up baseballs who didn’t have much luck. Overall just a great effort swinging the bat tonight.”
Young men like Carson Page, Noah Thigpen, and others are also committed to play at the next level. Page is currently committed to Georgia Tech, and Thigpen is slated to play for Troy University.
“It’s everything for me it’s why I do this,” Page said of his players having the opportunity to play at the next level. “I mean the wins and the losses are great but the opportunity to see kids go play college baseball, something they’ve wanted to do their entire life, it’s really what I enjoy more than anything to be honest with you.”
It’s the collection of players that’s moved Lowndes past their previous six game losing streak, one that saw them struggle on both sides of the ball.
“Just making plays, making pitches, and doing the little things right,” Page said of what helped them right the ship. “You know people don’t realize the type of schedule we had early in the season. There was no break. We were facing D1 arm after D1 arm, a lot of really good pitching. A lot of our hitters just got frustrated really early.”
“So now that we’re back into region and we’re seeing more of the type of pitching that we’re used to and capable of hitting I think you see kids getting more confidence,” Page continued. “That’s what the plan was in scheduling those games was, ‘Hey let’s go out there and challenge these kids early and then when we get into region maybe we can relax a little bit and get some of that confidence back.”
Lowndes has a home game Tuesday night at 6 p.m. against Colquitt County, and a doubleheader scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Friday night in Moultrie.
