MOULTRIE — Senior Darmarcus Black led the charge in the Lowndes Vikings' (14-10, 5-2 Region 1-7A) 64-44 win over the Colquitt County Packers (1-15, 1-5) Tuesday night.
Black finished with a game-high 20 points, five rebounds and three assists in yet another efficient outing.
He finished 6-of-14 from the field, 2-of-4 from three and 6-of-7 from the free throw line in the win as well as sparking a fire under his teammates in the third quarter.
Colquitt County managed to hang with Lowndes thanks to some hot shooting and offensive output by freshman guards Naryan Sumlin and Cason Harden, something Lowndes head coach Reshon Benjamin was keen on stopping in the second half.
“Credit to [Sumlin] and [Harden] those guys are pretty good ball players,” Benjamin said. “[Sumlin] is the head of the snake for them. Not just scoring the ball but he gets them in the offense too. We ran and jumped him in the second half, tried to get the ball out of his hands and make somebody else facilitate. I felt like that slowed him down and they at least kind of had to recalculate what they were trying to do.”
But immediately out of the locker room the aggression for Lowndes was much more intense than the first half, that effort spearheaded by Black.
Black put his head down, drove into the lane, and finished through contact while drawing a foul for the and-1 on several occasions.
Black ended the third quarter with a layup at the buzzer, preceded by Sam Shoptaw driving and dumping the ball off to Landon New for the lay, which put Lowndes ahead 48-33 entering the final frame.
“Whenever he’s getting to the basket like he does he’s tough to stop,” Benjamin said. “He’s been our senior leader throughout the whole year and in terms of offensive production there’s not many better. It’s good to see him clicking at the time he’s clicking at…When Darmarcus Black is scoring the ball at a high clip the way he is — he frees everybody else up and the offense is easy.”
The offense came easy not only to Black, but to New as well who continued his solid play from Saturday night.
When New received the ball in the post he uses head fakes, quick spin moves, and soft touch to get around his defenders and finish the play. He ended the night with 15 points, six rebounds, and a block.
Keyshawn Arthur also benefited from Black and New drawing so much attention at the rim, as it allowed him to roam a little and crash the offensive glass. He tallied 12 points and eight rebounds (six offensive) on the night and kept many possessions alive for Lowndes.
After Colquitt brought it within five two minutes into the third Lowndes never looked back, and any hopes of a comeback were dead in the water along with Colquitt’s fourth quarter offense.
They generated some decent three point looks but couldn’t buy a bucket save the final minute of the fourth.
Despite rallying for the win, Benjamin still has some things he wants to fine tune before the playoffs begin.
“Offensive execution, making sure we do the little things — making your free throws, not turning the ball over, and we’re still playing with some defenses,” Benjamin said. “So those three things…and making sure we can disguise and change up defenses to throw offenses off. I think that’ll give us a chance to clear into February and maybe even March.”
LADY PACKERS 59, VIKETTES 54
Unforced turnovers and the defensive glass were the undoing of the Lowndes Vikettes (14-8, 5-2 Region 1-7A) in their loss to the Colquitt County Lady Packers (13-8, 3-3 Region 1-7A) on Tuesday night.
The first half looked like a callback to previous performances — some unforced turnovers and rebound struggles but still a close game. Many times this season, the Vikettes have corrected this in the second half.
Tuesday night was almost one of those nights.
The first half saw the Lady Packers gain a lot of extra possessions by forcing turnovers and crashing the offensive glass on three point misses, and despite the 24-20 lead they held at halftime it seemed if the Vikettes just settled down they would be fine.
Instead, the Lady Packers uncorked an 11-2 run to open the third quarter.
The Vikettes did manage to compose themselves and went on a 10-1 run of their own to bring the game within four with under two minutes to go in the quarter.
Entering the final frame the Vikettes tied the game with an 8-3 run topped off by an Aryana Thomas layup, followed by taking the lead on an Otaifo Esenabhalu and-1.
Unfortunately, the largest the lead grew was 46-43 on a Kimora Wade free throw line jumper.
When the final 2 minutes rolled around, the Lady Packers’ senior guard Carliss Johnson took over.
After hitting a three to put the Lady Packers up 50-49, she made four free throws and still maintained possession after the Vikettes threw away an inbound pass.
The Lady Packers led 56-49 with only 30 seconds left and in desperate move Johnson took a contested three pointer but was gifted with a foul. After making all three free throws the Vikettes still trailed 56-52.
Then once again the Vikettes were gifted a chance when the Lady Packers missed two free throws and Wade rebounded Kaci Demps’s miss for two, now only down 56-54.
The Lady Packers then split two at the line, and despite getting an offensive rebound off their missed three, the Vikettes could not capitalize on the second look either.
Now barring a Valdosta loss to Colquitt County Saturday, Feb. 4, the Vikettes are all but out of the first place race in Region 1-7A.
The girls team will tip off Friday night against Camden at 6 p.m., and the boys will follow at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.