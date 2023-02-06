VALDOSTA — The Lowndes Vikings (15-10, 6-2 Region 1-7A) turned it around late in their regular season finale against the Camden County Wildcats (13-12, 5-3 Region 1-7A) last Friday night.
Before walking away with the 51-40 win, Lowndes struggled to stop Camden juniors Earl Murray and Dyllan Williams. Both players finished with 12 points, and they tortured Lowndes from the three-point line for the entire first half.
Lowndes did manage to take a one-point lead late in the second quarter but after Landon New jumped at a pump fake on the wing Camden swung the ball to the top of the key to drain another three and take the 23-21 lead into halftime.
Williams came out swinging in the second half and hit two threes before Lowndes took a timeout, down 31-26 with 5:38 left in the third quarter.
From that point on Lowndes outscored Camden 25-9 and held them scoreless for nearly seven minutes.
“It was all about defense,” Lowndes head coach Reshon Benjamin said. “Some of that was about lineups, some of that was making sure we secure the defensive possession with a rebound. ... It was all about making sure we got defensive stops and making sure we were doing things characteristic of us…At some point we had to buckle down and play some defense because we weren’t making shots like we usually do, I’m glad we were able to do that tonight.”
Murray still had some mid-range buckets here and there in the fourth quarter but largely, he and Williams were keyed in on by the Lowndes defense.
“[We] crowded their space, a lot of threes they hit were catch and shoot threes,” Benjamin said. “Some of it was our fault. Some of it was overplaying the drive whenever the ball handler drove and now the kick is wide open so they’ve got a chance to shoot it in rhythm. It all started with playing better defense especially on-ball, not having to crowd the ball whenever we got beat off the dribble, staying in front of our man so we don’t have to help off the shooters. I think we did a good job of that in the second half.”
Lowndes ended the third quarter with a 6-0 run and took the 32-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
To open the final frame, Jeremiah Henderson hit a corner three and Ruben Compton split a pair of free throws before Camden finally scored again with 6:45 to go in the game.
From that point on, Darmarcus Black controlled the game and finished two and-one plays and assisted on a Henderson layup in the fast break.
Compton’s three and Shoptaw’s layup finished it up for Lowndes, who is now tied for first place in the region with Valdosta.
“[The win was] humungous, we’ve been talking about it the last couple of weeks. This was a game we had circled on our calendar,” Benjamin said. “When they beat us over there we were actually up at half and they took control of the game and even after the game their student section stormed the court, pulled out their phones, screamed at us, talked a little trash to us. So we had this circled on our calendar and it was good to see our student section out here tonight…For us in the region standings, I think up until this point, we’ve done our part and we’ll see what happens. Hopefully, we can finish first.”
VIKETTES 80, LADY WILDCATS 23
From the start it was a dominant defensive performance for the Lowndes Vikettes (15-8, 6-2 Region 1-7A) in their win over the Camden County Lady Wildcats (6-19, 0-8 Region 1-7A).
Not only was it their highest scoring output of the season but their highest margin of victory on the season as well.
The Lady Wildcats ball handlers had a tendency to pick up the ball without facing much pressure, and that was a big mistake against the likes of Kaci Demps and the other Vikettes.
Nearly every pick up of the ball resulted in a turnover, and even if they did manage to get across half court the offense didn’t get much better with several badly missed threes and layups.
The first actual basket for the Lady Wildcats came on a three that bounced off the backboard, rolled around, and dropped with 2:23 left in the frame.
The Vikettes led 14-1 after the first and took a 48-10 lead into halftime after a 34-9 second quarter.
“Defense. Defense wins games, and defense wins championships,” Vikettes head coach Antonia Tookes said of what she credits the win to. “If you don’t play defense, or don’t play it as aggressively as you’re supposed to and as good as you’re supposed to things happen. Tonight we played very well defensively.”
Another big help for the Vikettes was nearly the whole team buying in on rebounding the ball, allowing not only for less opportunities for the Lady Wildcats but more for the Vikettes.
“It makes everything else easier. When I get my bigs to rebound, everybody else can relax,” Tookes said. “But tonight I saw guards rebounding…we’re going into the region tournament in another week so hopefully we’ll keep the same momentum.”
Despite such a dominating win, Tookes still wants to improve in some areas before the region tournament.
“We’ve got to work on our offense and minimizing turnovers,” Tookes said. “We still had some ill-advised turnovers tonight, so we’ve got to make better decisions in that area. I think if we can make better decisions and we play great defense we should at least be there for the region championship game.”
The Vikettes have one last regular season game away at Glynn Academy Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. Region tournament dates are yet to be announced.
