VALDOSTA – Summer may seem far away, but it’s not too early for high school students to begin planning for a new experience, school officials said.
Fort Valley State University’s cooperative extension program encourages rising high school juniors, seniors and rising college freshmen to apply to the TEAM Success Program in Lowndes County, they said.
The application deadline is March 31.
The six-week program, beginning June 1 and ending July 10, offers a $2,100 stipend and valuable work experience. Daily, students are paired with county extension agents and program assistants who work throughout Georgia. They are exposed to careers related to agriculture, food and nutrition, family life and youth development.
The student’s day could be spent visiting a local farmer, or working alongside an agent to coordinate a workshop about a topic such as biodiesel production or healthy eating, school officials said. In addition to being a resume builder, the program teaches students work ethics, professional skills and the importance of serving the communities where they live.
Selected participants should be interested in attending FVSU and have a desire to pursue a career in agriculture, family and consumer sciences, or 4-H. They must also hold a minimum 2.4 grade-point average, be 16 years old by March 15 and have parent or guardian support and approval.
To be eligible, applicants must live in Lowndes County where a Fort Valley State University cooperative extension agent or program assistant is based. They must electronically submit a completed application with an official high school transcript for the 2018-19 school year. Applicants should submit three letters of recommendation from school teachers, administrators or community leaders and complete a 250-word essay.
There is only one spot for Lowndes County so apply immediately, school officials said.
For an application and additional information, visit bit.ly/team-success-apply or contact Joshua Dawson, FVSU Lowndes County extension agent who oversees the program, at (229) 333-5185, (478) 283-2949 or dawsonj01@fvsu.edu.
