VALDOSTA – The Lowndes Vikings (3-2) bounced back with perhaps their biggest win of the season, stunning No. 2-ranked Grayson Rams (4-1) 24-14 Friday night.
After allowing a season-high 49 points in a loss to East Coweta Sept. 16, the Vikings held a Rams team that came in averaging 38.75 points per game to only two scores Friday night.
While the Concrete Curtain allowed over 300 yards passing for the second straight game, it completely shut down the Rams' rushing attack – holding them to just 30 yards on 18 carries.
For the game, the Vikings were outgained 335-253 but did enough on offense in the first half to give themselves a cushion throughout.
The Vikings led 21-7 at halftime behind three touchdown runs from sophomore quarterback Marvis Parrish.
Parrish was efficient all night, completing 8 of 9 passes for 130 yards while carrying the ball a team-leading 15 times for 54 yards.
Kevis Thomas had a big night offensively with three catches for a team-high 96 yards. Tight end Kyree Fuller also had three catches for 29 yards.
Jacarre Fleming and Aalim Brown combined for 24 carries and 69 yards for Lowndes.
Defensively, the Vikings were led by Coleman Lewis, who notched nine solo tackles in the game. CJ Brown had five tackles and an interception, while Mekhi Crawford contributed a team-best three tackles for loss with a sack.
Jayden Battle recorded two sacks in the win.
Grayson quarterback Jeff Davis went 25 of 33 for 305 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown to Ricky Simmons to put the Rams on the board with 42 seconds to go before halftime.
Simmons finished with nine catches for 121 yards to lead the Rams. Kylan Fox had two catches for 60 yards for Grayson.
The Rams were flagged 11 times for 105 yards Friday, compared to five penalties for 55 yards by the Vikings.
The two teams combined for just 10 points in the second half as the Vikings got a 43-yard field goal from Anthonio Dais to make it 24-7 with 9:39 left in the third quarter.
Grayson's Joe Taylor Jr. punched in a 5-yard touchdown run with 7:38 to go in the game. Taylor had six catches for 53 yards in the loss.
UP NEXT
Lowndes is off next week before hosting rival Valdosta in the 2022 Winnersville Classic Oct. 7
