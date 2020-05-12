VALDOSTA – Lowndes County students have been reading despite the pandemic.
Lowndes County Schools recently reported students have read more than 1,144 eBooks in the Get Georgia Reading program provided by Renaissance Learning's myON, school officials said in a statement released earlier this month.
An online digital program, myON provides "unlimited 24/7 access to thousands of popular, authentic digital books from award-winning publishers, plus timely and relevant news articles," school officials said. "MyOn Reader gives pre-K through 12th students access to fiction, nonfiction, graphic novels, and more — at a wide range of reading levels, in English and Spanish."
MyOn News provides K–8 students with "age-appropriate, high-interest news articles that expand their knowledge of the world while building their content-area."
Since its March 16 launch, students have read more than 22,000 pages for 10,259 minutes. Students have also read 23 articles and spent 78 minutes reading in myON news.
The myOn program is one of many digital book resources available to Lowndes County students. All digital books can be accessed from the virtual library on the Lowndes County Schools COVID-19 Closure Resource Site at https://one.lowndes.k12.ga.us/.
