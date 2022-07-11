Lowndes student elected to 4-H board

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County 4-Her Janey Miller was among nine Georgia 4-Hers recently elected to represent more than 170,000 members on the Georgia 4-H state board of directors at 4-H State Council held at Rock Eagle.
Miller, a rising senior at Lowndes High School, will serve as state representative on the board, 4-H representatives said in a statement.
Members help plan and conduct state 4-H events such as fall forum and State Council.
Candidates were given the opportunity to address 4-Hers by performing skits that outlined their qualifications for office, by answering extemporaneous questions on stage and by campaigning throughout the weekend. Voters elected a president, vice president, three at-large state representatives and a representative from each of the four districts in the state.
New board members will be installed into office at the leadership banquet at state 4-H Congress July 19 in Atlanta and the term of office will begin Aug. 1, representatives said.
Miller is attending state officer training this month in Athens where she will meet with University of Georgia officials, elected officials and constitutional officers, 4-H Foundation donors and other supporters.
Miller is the daughter of Tony and Melinda Miller of Lowndes County.
