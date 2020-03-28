ATLANTA – More than 2,300 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus have been reported in Georgia with Lowndes County seeing 20 of those cases, according to Saturday afternoon reports.
Officials report 2,366 cases of COVID-19 and 69 related deaths statewide. That’s up from 2,198 cases and 65 deaths at 7 p.m. Friday, according to the DPH.
The number of deaths in Lowndes due to the coronavirus still holds at one since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health’s daily status report.
DPH South Health District reported Thursday a 66-year-old man hospitalized at South Georgia Medical Center had succumbed to coronavirus complications.
DPH reports 617 people have been hospitalized statewide due to coronavirus.
Cases have spread across more than 100 Georgia counties.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 1,866 tests, with 269 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 9,185 tests with 2,097 positive results.
The GDPH website updates daily at noon and 7 p.m.
