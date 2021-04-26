Lowndes spared worst in weekend storms

VALDOSTA — Lowndes County dodged a bullet with a tornado-laden storm front during the weekend — but more rough weather could be coming at the end of the week.
A major storm system spawning twisters moved from Alabama through Georgia Saturday. The storm was caused by a major cold front entering the area clashing with warming daytime heating, said Paul Walker, a meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.com.
While a number of tornadoes touched down to the west of Lowndes County — including in Early and Terrell counties — no funnels were sighted in the Metro Valdosta area of Lowndes, Brooks, Lanier and Echols counties, according to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee, Fla.
Two tornado warnings had been issued Saturday in Lowndes County based on radar data — one around midday for the south end of the county and one that evening for Hahira and areas north — but neither was confirmed.
Damage in Lowndes
“There were just a few trees down (in Lowndes County), nothing major,” Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
“Fortunately, the reports that we got — with all the trees fallen on roads, power lines — (we) didn’t get any reports of any injuries, nothing reported through 911 of any trees falling on houses and causing property damage,” said Ashley Tye, Lowndes County emergency management director.
Paige Dukes, county manager, said she and Tye are reaching out to private garbage haulers to see if they can help people with trees down in their yards, since the county cannot do work on private property.
Robin Cumbus, Lowndes County’s public works director, said there were 11 roads where trees were removed from the right-of-way.
“We have three roads that require some material — not major damage — but we’ll also look at water going over the road and what we can do to improve it,” she said.
The county has focused on clearing rights-of-ways of fallen debris, Dukes said.
“If we have some extenuating circumstances, we’ll figure out how to handle those on a case-by-case basis,” she said. “If we have any elderly people who’ve had a tree across their driveway or something like that — we’re not going to let anyone suffer through that.”
Tye said the weather service warned the county about the storm Friday.
Large hail
“The biggest impact (was) there were several waves of the storm that came through. We had hail, probably the largest we’ve seen in 10-plus years," Dukes said. "Some of it was probably an inch and a half, so it was pretty significant.”
Weather service records show reports of hail a quarter-inch in size and larger across the Metro Valdosta area, with reports of “tennis-ball” sized hail breaking car windows in Echols County.
“I counted up between all the storms that came through — we had 38 calls for trees and/or power lines down,” Tye said.
Georgia Power had electricity restored to all customers by 10:30 a.m. Sunday, he said.
Flooding issues
Tye said the county also dealt with a large amount of rain.
“We don’t anticipate any flooding issues. The river is expected to come out of its banks. I know that between 10 a.m. Saturday morning and 10 a.m. Sunday morning, at Road Withlacoochee at the Skipper Bridge Road gauge rose six feet in that 24-hour period. That’s because we got a lot of rain.”
The weather service showed the Withlacoochee River at Skipper Bridge Road and near Quitman was nearing flood stage Monday.
Tye said Lowndes County got about three inches of rain, which came in waves. He said he checked with surrounding areas and found that Tifton received seven inches, which is something the county is watching as it comes down river.
“(The weather service) doesn’t anticipate it causing any flooding issues. It won’t get to levels that we’ve seen in the past couple of months when we’ve had some flood warnings issued,” he said.
There could be road closures in less-traveled areas as the water levels rise near the river, Tye said.
The rest of the week
In the upcoming week, South Georgia should see mostly sunny skies and warm weather as “typical spring patterns” set in, Walker said.
Daytime highs in the mid-to-upper 80s are expected, running several degrees above the 82-degree norm for this time of year, he said.
Another cold front is expected to move through the area Friday, bringing another chance of rain and thunderstorms, Walker said. The weather service set Friday rain chances at 40%.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.