Lowndes sites plan fireworks

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County has festivities planned to celebrate Independence Day this weekend. Here's where you can find the observances.
– In Valdosta: Fireworks show happening at nightfall (about 9:15 p.m.) Sunday, July 4, from the mall side of Interstate 75.
The show can be seen between Exits 16 and 18, looking west toward Brooks County, according to organizers.
It is sponsored by the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority.
Organizers warn of plentiful traffic and suggest arriving early.
The show will be held July 5 if rain occurs, the post read.
Visit facebook.com/VLPRA for more information.
– At Wild Adventures Theme Park: Celebrate America Festival on select days through July 11, featuring the Independence Day Spectacular.
Fireworks are scheduled about 9:20 p.m. July 2-4 and July 9-10.
Military personnel are offered free admission into the park and discounted tickets for family members, according to the park's website.
Visit https://bit.ly/3jg2udN for more information.
– In Hahira: 3-10 p.m., July 3, at the Hahira Depot.
Fireworks will start 9 p.m., Jennifer Price, Hahira Main Street director, said.
"It’s important to celebrate the Fourth of July because it’s the time to remember our freedoms and show respect to those who fought for that freedom," she said.
Activities include corn hole, hula hoops, food trucks and live music. There will be a quilt display inside of the Hahira Depot and a children's area.
For the first time, there will be a pie baking contest.
Visit facebook.com/hahirahappenings for more information.
– In Lake Park: Fireworks show happening at nightfall Saturday, July 3, at Tom's Pond off of Main Street, according to a city hall representative.
