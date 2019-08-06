Lowndes sheriff: Online school threats investigated

VALDOSTA — The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office interviewed a student Monday night about social media posts claiming there would be a school shooting, the sheriff said.
Lowndes County's 911 service received two calls from people saying they had seen Instagram posts from someone threatening to shoot up a county school, Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
Investigators tracked the posts to an eighth-grade boy "about 14-15 years old" and went to his house, the sheriff said.
"The family was very cooperative," he said.
A search of the home turned up no weapons, he said, and no shooting took place.
There are no charges against the boy because the Department of Juvenile Justice, which would have to approve charges, said to turn the boy over to his mother, Paulk said.
"We (the sheriff's office) filled out a complaint form for the DJJ, but they wouldn't even evaluate him," the sheriff said.
Paulk said the boy's mother took down the Instagram posts.
"We want people to know that we will investigate these things and find the poster," he said. "Parents need to monitor what their children are putting on social media and be aware there can be serious consequences."
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
