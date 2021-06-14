Lowndes sheriff: Four teens charged with murder

VALDOSTA — Four teenagers are charged with murder in the wake of a fatal shooting Sunday during a home invasion, the sheriff’s office said.
Jeremy Tucker, 17, Jushon Ramsey, 17, and two 16-year-old males, all of Valdosta are charged with murder, said Capt. Stryde Jones of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.
The killing took place Sunday afternoon at 4247 White Water Road in southern Lowndes County, Sheriff Ashley Paulk said. The county’s 911 center received a call on the incident at about 3:30 p.m., Jones said.
During an apparent home invasion, a resident hid in a closet and phoned a neighbor, saying there was a robbery in progress, Paulk said. The neighbor, a 44-year-old male, came over with a pistol, but was himself shot to death, Jones said.
The name of the shooting victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
After the four teens left in the same car, a witness followed them and relayed a car description and location to 911, the sheriff said. The four suspects were stopped and arrested about 20 minutes after the shooting, he said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
