VALDOSTA –Lowndes County and South Georgia Medical Center reported two COVID-19-related deaths Friday, according to their respective daily reports.
South Georgia Medical Center reported a death Friday, showing 267 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to its daily report.
This is the fourth day in a row that SGMC has reported a death. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
Lowndes County has reported 119 deaths since the pandemic began, up one since Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. This is the fifth day in a row Lowndes has reported a death.
Lowndes County increased its case count by 25 Friday, reporting 6,983 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the GDPH.
Lowndes has had 3,952 antigen positive cases, 317 hospitalizations and 51 probable deaths, according to state data.
SGMC has 30 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized Friday, up one from Thursday, according to the hospital's daily report.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has discharged 1,354 virus patients.
SGMC continues to vaccinate its employees but has added regional COVID-19 drive-thru site numbers into its vaccination total, showing 6,371 people have been vaccinated.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.