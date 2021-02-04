VALDOSTA –Lowndes County and South Georgia Medical Center reported three COVID-19-related deaths Thursday, according to their respective daily reports.
South Georgia Medical Center reported two deaths again Thursday, showing 266 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to its daily report. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
Lowndes County has reported 118 deaths since the pandemic began, up one since Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. This is the fourth day in a row Lowndes has reported a death.
Lowndes County increased its case count by 17 Thursday, reporting 6,958 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the GDPH.
Lowndes has had 3,933 antigen positive cases, 316 hospitalizations and 51 probable deaths, according to state data.
SGMC still has 29 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized Thursday, the same number as Wednesday, according to the hospital's daily report.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has discharged 1,350 virus patients.
SGMC continues to vaccinate its employees but has added in numbers from its regional COVID-19 drive-thru site, showing 6,133 people have been vaccinated.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
